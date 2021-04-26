The Otter County Sheriff’s Office received an unusual call from a resident on April 14 claiming that someone had dumped a TV in their driveway. The resident reported that it had a sticker attached to it with names on it. The sheriff’s office said the names were from a tag from a retirement home in 2006. Law enforcement was unable to locate any additional information about who may have possessed the TV. The complainant was notified and went over some security possibilities. The person was also advised of frequent drug-type activity that takes place at the end of the driveway. The sheriff’s office said that nothing further would be done with the TV.

