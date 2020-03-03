Ryan Kenneth Twedt was convicted for a predatory offender felony offense Monday in Otter Tail County District Court.
The 24-year-old Fergus Falls man entered an amended plea for failing to fulfill a registration requirement.
Twedt was committed to the Minnesota Correctional Facility — St. Cloud for 21 months. He was given credit for 181 days served.
According to court records, at 4:11 p.m. Sept. 5, 2019 the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was informed that Twedt was required to register as a predatory offender.
The defendant had a permanent address listed on West Swan View Road. On July 29 a trespass warning had been issued to the defendant for the permanent address residence. He also had a status change listing a treatment facility in St. Paul as his address but had been seen in the Fergus Falls area. An Otter Tail County deputy met with his mother who said he was no longer living on West Swan View Road. Twedt was arrested on another charge Sept. 25. At that time he stated he had not been staying at the St. Paul facility for a while.
