A 12-year-old was arrested on two assault charges Thursday, stemming from an incident that occurred on Ada Avenue in Fergus Falls. 

The original report came in from a patient at the Lake Region Healthcare emergency department who wanted to file an assault report at approximately 8:07 a.m. Police are not releasing the nature of the assaults, however, the juvenile male was transported to Moorhead Juvenile Detention Center. Police will not be releasing any other details in the case, because the boy is a minor, but did say that he was charged with one count of domestic assault, and as well, a second-degree assault charge that did involve a dangerous weapon.

 

