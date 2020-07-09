When a complainant saw her cash box stolen from a wood shed by the occupants of a maroon vehicle she contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.
The vehicle was stopped in Pelican Rapids. Two Otter Tail County deputies joined a third officer and arrested Marco Antonio Stands for third-degree burglary, criminal damage to property and a minor while driving. A juvenile in the car also drew the same charges. The juvenile was transported to Moorhead detention.
