The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 5:20 a.m. Wednesday regarding a motorcycle crash on County Road 4 SW involving three people.
When deputies arrived they found that two motorcycles were traveling east on County Road 4 when they encountered a deer in the roadway. One of the motorcycles was able to avoid the collision and stop. The other driver lost control and was ejected along with the passenger. The driver, Jonathan Patrick Benson, 40, of Garfield was transported to Alomere Health in Alexandria for treatment. His passenger, Amanda Jean Henrikson, 36, of Alexandria, was airlifted from the scene by Life Link III. Her condition was not immediately known.
The crash was under investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Also at the scene were the Forada First Responders, Glacial Ridge and North Memorial ambulance crews and Life Link III.
