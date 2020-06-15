On Friday, the Fergus Falls Police Department responded to a call at Walmart in regards to two people violating trespass orders.
According to the report, Justin Holmes and Jennifer Bellville were located in the store and were asked to leave. Both have trespass orders against them by the store. Both were mailed citations for misdemeanor trespass.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.