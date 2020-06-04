Two Otter Tail County deputies made drug arrests Tuesday near the junction of County Highway 35 and Fireside Drive.
Linda Marie Johnston was arrested for third-degree possession of a controlled substance and was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Also arrested at the scene on warrants, fifth-degree possession and drug paraphernalia was Brandon Bradley Schletty.
