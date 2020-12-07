A 43-year-old Fargo woman suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday when she lost control of her 2004 Honda Accord while traveling at high speed on Interstate 94.
Crystal Rose Davis was eastbound in Moorhead when her car went into the median and rolled.
Both occupants of the vehicle were ejected. Alcohol contributed to the crash.
Dyllan Matthew Peltier, 35, Fargo, suffered nonlife-threatening injuries.
Both were transported to Sanford Health in Fargo.
Joining the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene was the North Dakota State Patrol, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the Moorhead Police Department and Fargo-Moorhead fire and EMS.
