Fergus Falls police received a call from a resident on Saturday, May 29, who drove by a deceased goose near the intersection of West Fir Avenue and Cottage Drive.

The caller stated to police that they thought someone had intentionally done it. After following up, police say it turned out to be two dead geese on Cottage Drive. They say no other individuals were in the area other than the complainant to speak to. The carcasses were disposed of.

