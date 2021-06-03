Fergus Falls police received a call from a resident on Saturday, May 29, who drove by a deceased goose near the intersection of West Fir Avenue and Cottage Drive.
The caller stated to police that they thought someone had intentionally done it. After following up, police say it turned out to be two dead geese on Cottage Drive. They say no other individuals were in the area other than the complainant to speak to. The carcasses were disposed of.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.