The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Dent where a caller was reporting two stolen handguns – a 9mm Ruger and a .22 caliber Charger.
The complainant reported the guns were in a locked case on the floor in the backseat.
The complainant reported that she had just gone to her car and saw a door was open. There were no signs of forced entry.
