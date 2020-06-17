An accident with injuries occurred near the intersection of Main Street and Seventeenth Street Tuesday evening northeast of Fergus Falls.
According to information provided to an Otter Tail County deputy, the vehicle involved in the crash traveled off the roadway and rolled over. The driver of the vehicle and a passenger suffered minor cuts, scrapes, scratches and bruises. A 2-year-old in the vehicle was uninjured.
The driver was issued a citation for lacking proof of insurance.
The Fergus Falls Fire Department was initially paged but the call was canceled. A friend of the victim’s towed the damaged vehicle out of a slough. Beyer’s Towing removed the vehicle from the accident scene.
The Fergus Falls Police Department assisted at the scene until an Otter Tail County deputy arrived.
