Two elderly Alexandria people were injured Wednesday when their 2018 Toyota Rav4 rolled into a ditch on I-94 in Douglas County.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Katherine Rae Bailey, 84, was in the eastbound lane in LeGrand Township when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a cable barrier and rolled.
Bailey and her passenger, 85-year-old John William Bailey, were both taken to Alomere Health in Alexandria with nonlife-threatening injuries.
The Baileys were both wearing seatbelts. No alcohol was involved.
Assisting at the site was the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Garfield Fire and Rescue.
