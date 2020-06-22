The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a motorcycle accident on County Road 61 in Ida Township Sunday in which Lance Alan Schoultz of Alexandria and his 13-year-old passenger were injured.
The pair had been traveling east on County Road 61 and had entered a curving portion of the highway when the 38-year-old driver lost control of the machine.
The driver was pinned beneath his motorcycle but the passenger was thrown clear. The driver was treated for his injuries and transported by Life Link III from the scene to St. Cloud Hospital. The passenger received minor injuries and was transported to Alomere Hospital in Alexandria by a private party.
Speed was determined to be a factor in the crash. Both driver and passenger were wearing helmets.
Joining Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies at the scene was the Minnesota State Patrol, Garfield First Responders, the North Memorial Ambulance and Life Link III.
