Two people were injured Monday at 12:50 a.m. when their 2000 Dodge Ram pickup left Interstate 94, entered the median and rolled several times.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the accident happened near Grant County’s Pelican Lakes Township.

Brooke Erin Olson of Barnesville was the 24-year-old driver of the vehicle. Her passenger was 22-year-old Dustin Robert Olson of Sabin. Both were wearing seat belts. 

Alcohol was not involved.

The State Patrol was assisted by the Ashby Ambulance, Ashby Fire Department and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

