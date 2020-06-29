Two people were injured Monday at 12:50 a.m. when their 2000 Dodge Ram pickup left Interstate 94, entered the median and rolled several times.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the accident happened near Grant County’s Pelican Lakes Township.
Brooke Erin Olson of Barnesville was the 24-year-old driver of the vehicle. Her passenger was 22-year-old Dustin Robert Olson of Sabin. Both were wearing seat belts.
Alcohol was not involved.
The State Patrol was assisted by the Ashby Ambulance, Ashby Fire Department and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.