The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one-vehicle crash with injuries near the intersection of 318th Street and 149th Avenue in Red Eye Township.
According to the sheriff’s office, law enforcement and emergency personnel arrived on scene to find a 1991 Ford F-250 on its side in the roadway. The truck had struck a tree and come to a rest in the roadway. Emergency personnel tended to a passenger, who sustained serious injuries in the crash. The 25-year-old male passenger was transported by ambulance to Tri-County Hospital and was later transferred to a Fargo Hospital.
The driver, who was identified as 18-year-old Garett Butler, of Sebeka, sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention. Butler displayed signs of intoxication and was later arrested by law enforcement.
Occupants of the truck were not wearing their seat belts and alcohol and speed are suspected to be factors in the crash.
Butler is being held in the Wadena County Jail and a formal complaint was filed with the Wadena County Attorney’s Office.
The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Sebeka Police and Fire Departments, Tri-County Ambulance and K&K Towing of Menahga.
