A 60-year-old Otter Tail County male rolled a tractor Saturday while giving another person a ride. 

As the tractor rolled backward in a ditch the driver either braked or disengaged the clutch causing the front wheels to come off the ground. 

The driver was conscious but not fully alert when a call went out for emergency help. 

One of the riders suffered an undetermined back injury and was transported by Ashby Ambulance. The other sustained a minor finger injury.

 

