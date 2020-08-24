A 60-year-old Otter Tail County male rolled a tractor Saturday while giving another person a ride.
As the tractor rolled backward in a ditch the driver either braked or disengaged the clutch causing the front wheels to come off the ground.
The driver was conscious but not fully alert when a call went out for emergency help.
One of the riders suffered an undetermined back injury and was transported by Ashby Ambulance. The other sustained a minor finger injury.
