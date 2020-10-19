A collision on U.S. Highway 10 west of New York Mills Thursday sent two people to Tri-County Hospital in Wadena with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Cassandra Dawn Davidson, a 30-year-old Elk River woman, was crossing Highway 10 when her 2008 Ford Edge collided with an eastbound 2011 Toyota Prius driven by 57-year-old Michael Christopher Jordan of Detroit Lakes.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

