The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office responded to a single ATV accident in the 45000 block of 390th Street in Rush Lake Township on Sunday, May 30 at approximately 4:25 p.m.
It was reported there were two juvenile victims ages 12 and 13. Upon further investigation, it was determined the juveniles were both wearing helmets. Both of the juveniles were airlifted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo. At this time, both are listed in critical condition. The sheriff's office was assisted by Perham EMS and Perham Fire, Sanford AirMed, and Altru of Grand Forks.
