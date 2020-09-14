Two juvenile females sustained nonlife-threatening injuries Sunday after a UTV rollover at 19798 County Highway 73, 8 miles northeast of Parkers Prairie.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was joined by the Parkers Prairie and Henning Police Departments, the Minnesota DNR, the Minnesota State Patrol, the Bertha and Tri-County Ambulance and Life Link.
One of the juveniles was transported to Tri-County in Wadena. The other was airlifted to St. Cloud.
Seat belts and helmets were not worn at the time of the accident according to the sheriff’s office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.