Two juvenile females sustained nonlife-threatening injuries Sunday after a UTV rollover at 19798 County Highway 73, 8 miles northeast of Parkers Prairie.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was joined by the Parkers Prairie and Henning Police Departments, the Minnesota DNR, the Minnesota State Patrol, the Bertha and Tri-County Ambulance and Life Link. 

One of the juveniles was transported to Tri-County in Wadena. The other was airlifted to St. Cloud.

Seat belts and helmets were not worn at the time of the accident according to the sheriff’s office.

