A 49-year-old Halstad woman and a 45-year-old Ada man were killed Thursday in Clay County according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Tamara Kay Green was traveling north in a 2002 Ford Expedition on U.S. Highway 75 when a southbound 2002 Ford F-150 pickup driven by Nathan Lowell Thompson crossed into the northbound lane.
Green’s injuries were fatal despite wearing a seat belt and having her vehicle’s airbag deployed. Thompson’s airbag was deployed but he was not belted.
A passenger in Green’s vehicle, 74-year-old Joann Sharbono Johnson of Nielsville, was transported to Essentia Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.
Joining the State Patrol were units from Norman County, Clay County, Ada Fire Department, Harwood Fire Department and Felton Fire Department.
The accident happened 18 miles north of Moorhead on a dry road.
