Thirteen pot-bellied pigs, one dead but the others alive, were found at an abandoned farm site Saturday.
According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, the owner of the pigs said they were from two unintentional litters and wanted help in giving them away.
The call was under investigation and once completed a report will be forwarded to the Humane Society of Otter Tail County for a follow up.
Arrangements for finding the swine a new home is pending.
