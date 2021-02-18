Two men were taken into custody in Clay County Thursday following a high-speed chase that began at 12:31 a.m. in the rural Kragnes area, 8 miles north of Moorhead.

A Clay County deputy initiated pursuit after the suspect’s vehicle refused to pull over for speeding. During the chase speeds of more than 100 mph were reported.

Another Clay County deputy was able to deploy stop sticks at the intersection of County Road 26 and County Road 11 — 5 miles southeast of Kragnes. The chase ended a short time later when the suspect vehicle drove off the road and became stuck in a ditch near 80th Street.

The suspect, Braden Muck, 19, of Fargo was arrested for felony fleeing and underage drinking. Also arrested for a warrant in Norman County was Gustavo Garcia-Angulano, 20, of Fargo.

The Minnesota State Patrol assisted during the incident.

 

 

