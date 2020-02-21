Two men were arrested Thursday after the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and the West Central Minnesota Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant at 49417 360th Street 4.5 miles southwest of New York Mills.
Taken into custody were David Morlock, a 67-year-old New York Mills resident and Gabriel Poitra, a 46-year-old from Bagley.
Agents located methamphetamine and paraphernalia, approximately $2,000 in cash and a handgun. Morlock was arrested for third-degree sales of a controlled substance, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, firearm possession and being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm. Poitra was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and having a felony warrant from Clearwater County.
A third party found at the residence was released.
An investigation is underway.
