Joseph Edward Martodam and Joshua Ben Anderson were transported from the Ottertail Operations Center in Ottertail to the county jail in Fergus Falls Monday to be held for court.
Martodam is being held for felony possession of a firearm without a serial number.
Anderson is in custody as a felon in possession of ammunition.
