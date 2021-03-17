The manager of a business in Dent made a vandalism complaint Monday with the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.

Surveillance video captured two men entering the business, urinating in trash cans and damaging a bathroom door.

The investigating deputy spoke with a bar owner who recognized the two vandals but was unsure about their names.

The co-op manager wanted both men trespassed from his store. The men were both charged with disorderly conduct.

