Two men removing roofing fell 20 feet when the structure they were standing on gave way Tuesday on Milky Way Road.

Both men, ages 65 and 62, were conscious and alert when medical help arrived according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.

The victims were transported by helicopter to Fargo. 

Joining the sheriff’s office at the scene was Vergas Fire and Rescue and Ringdahl Ambulance.

