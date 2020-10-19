A 61-year-old Fergus Falls man and his 43-year-old Calloway passenger sustained nonlife-threatening injuries Thursday when their 2000 Toyota Corolla rolled on I-94 just east of State Highway 108.
Steve Bradley Lindemyer was transported to Sanford Hospital in Fargo along with Russ Allen Quinn. Lindemyer was wearing a seat belt but Quinn was not according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The vehicle was westbound when it drifted onto the median, overcorrected and then rolled multiple times before coming to a rest upright in the ditch.
Joining the State Patrol at the scene was the Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office, Rothsay Fire and Ambulance and units of the Barnesville Police Department and Barnesville Fire and Ambulance.
