Two motorcyclists were arrested on Thursday at approximately 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a pharmacy on the 300 block of West Lincoln Avenue for habitual driving after revocation, and no proof of insurance. 

Dylan Scott Butcher, 20, and Chase Alexander Wheeler, 20, both of Fergus Falls generated an anonymous complaint from a resident on East Vernon Avenue at 10:42 a.m., who stated to dispatch that a male on a green motorcycle had been speeding up and down the street, and requested extra patrol in the area. Because of prior run-ins police believed they knew who the riders were. The motorcycles the two were riding were impounded. 

Both suspects are being held at the Otter Tail County Jail. Butcher has hearings for multiple driving charges on Monday, dating back to February of 2020. 

