Two New York Mills residents were transported to Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls with nonlife-threatening injuries Friday, Nov. 13 after their 2009 Chrysler 300 drifted across State Highway 210 west of Henning and struck the trailer of a 1992 Peterbilt semi.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the driver of the Chrysler was 53-year-old Lisa Ann Reason. Her passenger was 37-year-old Brandon Michael Bright. Driving the Peterbilt was Lonnie George Nelson, 61, of Clitherall. Nelson was not injured.
It was not known if Reason was belted. Bright was wearing a seat belt. Nelson was not belted.
Joining the State Patrol at the accident site was Henning fire and ambulance, Ringdahl Ambulance and the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.
