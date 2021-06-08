The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call to dispatch at approximately 3:54 p.m. on Thursday about a construction lift that went out of control on the 14000 block of County Highway 81, about 2 miles west of Hancock Lake in Eagle Lake Township.
Upon arrival by law enforcement, it was determined that two employees of Gateway Building Systems were using an articulated construction lift. The lift suffered a malfunction, tilted the basket, and became unresponsive to control inputs raising them higher. Two employees were then trapped approximately 50 feet in the air. Both employees were wearing harnesses and hard hats and were able to position themselves to hang on. Eventually the two employees were rescued with the assistance of the Fergus Falls Fire Department’s tower truck, and were uninjured.
The cause of the malfunction is unknown at this time. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, Ashby Fire Department and Ambulance Service, and the Fergus Falls Fire Department provided mutual assistance.
