A person driving a maroon Pontiac passenger vehicle failed to see a red Toyota exiting one of the parking spaces at Fleet Farm on Tuesday at approximately 4:31 p.m causing a crash.
The Toyota’s driver also did not see the Pontiac due to other parked vehicles. The two vehicles struck causing minor damage to both front bumper areas.
Police assisted both parties with exchanging information, and no injuries were reported.
