A beige Toyota van traveling eastbound struck a gray Ford Windstar that was turning north and lost traction turning onto Oak Street Tuesday.
The Toyota sustained major front end damage causing the front airbags to deploy. The Windstar received moderate and disabling damage to the front passenger corner. No injuries were reported in the crash and both drivers were wearing their seat belts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.