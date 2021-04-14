Two vehicles collided by the YMCA on Tuesday at 1:43 a.m. A red Mazda passenger car traveling westbound on Somerset Road was unable to stop when approaching Friberg Avenue, while a Maroon Cadillac was traveling southbound on Friberg Avenue, turning eastbound onto Somerset. The driver of the Mazda struck the front driver’s side corner of the Cadillac, causing moderate damage to both vehicles. Police say no injuries were reported, and both drivers were wearing their seat belts.

