The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at the intersection of County Highways 27 and 10 on Tuesday at approximately 12 p.m.
A vehicle driving westbound on County Highway 10 went through the intersection and struck another vehicle that was driving southbound on 27. The sheriff’s office said major damage was sustained by both vehicles. The sheriff’s office reported one person complained of minor discomfort from impact with the seat belt. All parties were checked by Ringdahl Ambulance and no one required hospitalization.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.