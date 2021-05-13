The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at the intersection of County Highways 27 and 10 on Tuesday at approximately 12 p.m. 

A vehicle driving westbound on County Highway 10 went through the intersection and struck another vehicle that was driving southbound on 27. The sheriff’s office said major damage was sustained by both vehicles. The sheriff’s office reported one person complained of minor discomfort from impact with the seat belt. All parties were checked by Ringdahl Ambulance and no one required hospitalization.

