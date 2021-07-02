The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a call at approximately 6:44 p.m. on June 23 about an injury crash that occurred near the 6000 block of County Road 82, on the east shore of Bjork Lake near Garfield.
Upon arrival deputies located both vehicles involved in the crash in the south ditch. A 2007 Volkswagen had extensive rear-end damage and a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado had extensive front-end damage, while the driver of the Volkswagen was transported from the scene by ambulance to Allomere Hospital and later airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital. The Volkswagen driver’s injuries are unknown at this time. The driver of the Silverado appeared uninjured. Initial investigation determined that the Volkswagen was stopped in the westbound lane on County Road 82 while turning into a private driveway, and was struck from behind by the Chevrolet Silverado.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.
