A collision in Gorman Township on Highway 10 Saturday between a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2012 Ford Taurus sent two young men to Perham Health with nonlife-threatening injuries.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 31-year-old Anthony Michael Schnoor of Strandquist was eastbound on County Road 60 and failed to yield at an intersection to 18-year-old Carson Stewart Hespe of Frazee, who was westbound on Highway 10 and pulling a camper.

Load comments