Fergus Falls police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Tower Road and West Fir Avenue on Wednesday at approximately 4:37 p.m.
Police say it appears a vehicle was heading east on Tower Road when another travelling east on West Fir Avenue collided at the intersection. There were no injuries reported in the crash, but police say over $1,000 in damage occurred.
