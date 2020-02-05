A Perham man and a Frazee woman were injured early Tuesday morning in a crash on U.S. Highway 10 in Gorman Township.
According to the State Patrol, Ramon William Schaefer, 38, was westbound on County Road 60 and crossing the eastbound lane of Highway 10 when he collided with a southbound 2012 Chevrolet Captiva driven by Mary Marie Mayfield, 46.
Both drivers sustained nonlife-threatening injuries and were transported to Perham Health.
Joining the State Patrol at the scene of the crash were units from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, Perham Police Department, Perham Fire Department and Perham Ambulance.
The accident was reported at 7:19 a.m. The road surface was dry and both drivers were buckled up.
