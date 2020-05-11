A caller reported a car totalled and a pickup missing a back wheel at 1:35 p.m. after a collision Sunday on County Highway 8.
The deputy who answered the call found one vehicle was eastbound on Highway 8 and making a left-hand turn onto County Highway 53. The driver did not see a westbound vehicle and they collided.
One driver was transported to Perham Health with minor injuries.
