A caller reported a car totalled and a pickup missing a back wheel at 1:35 p.m. after a collision Sunday on County Highway 8.

The deputy who answered the call found one vehicle was eastbound on Highway 8 and making a left-hand turn onto County Highway 53. The driver did not see a westbound vehicle and they collided. 

One driver was transported to Perham Health with minor injuries.

 

 

Sign up for our email newsletters



Load comments