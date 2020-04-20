The owner of a gray Jeep Liberty chased another man in the process of stealing the vehicle from his residence on County Highway 75 Saturday afternoon.
During the pursuit the owner's white 1998 Chevy four-door pickup was crashed into by the car thief, Tracy Allen Mitchell, who went into a ditch a short time later and then fled on foot. Mitchell was eventually located and arrested. He was taken to the Otter Tail County Jail where he is being held for vehicle theft, fourth-degree DWI, three-degree testing refusal, fleeing on foot and hit and run.
Assisting the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office were the Wadena County Sheriff's Office, the Wadena Police Department, the Minnesota State Patrol and the Verndale Police Department.
