Two women received nonlife-threatening injuries Sunday when their vehicle left Interstate 94 and struck a sign.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 2008 Nissan Xterra was eastbound on I-94. The driver was 57-year-old Renee Michele Berryhill of St. Cloud. Her passenger was 36-year-old Rashon Denise Johnson of Fargo.
Both victims were transported to Alomere Health.
Assisting the Minnesota State Patrol was the Alexandria Police Department.
