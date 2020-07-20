Two women received nonlife-threatening injuries Sunday when their vehicle left Interstate 94 and struck a sign.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 2008 Nissan Xterra was eastbound on I-94. The driver was 57-year-old Renee Michele Berryhill of St. Cloud. Her passenger was 36-year-old Rashon Denise Johnson of Fargo. 

Both victims were transported to Alomere Health.

Assisting the Minnesota State Patrol was the Alexandria Police Department.

