The Fergus Falls Police Department was contacted Wednesday, March 3 by a Walmart staff member via email regarding the theft of $890.87 worth of merchandise by two women on Tuesday.
The email, which included pictures of the pair, alleged that while one of the women pushed a cart out the second one attempted to pay with multiple cards — all were denied. The second woman then left the store with two bags of stolen merchandise.
