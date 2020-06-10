Two young men were arrested Tuesday after a complainant informed the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office they had stolen his keys and were trying to take his vehicle.
The vehicle was located and stopped south of Battle Lake. Jonathan Robert Lindgren was arrested on a parole violation and for providing a false name and date of birth. Brett Michael Wood was arrested for possession of hypodermic syringes, a dangerous weapon and possession of burglary tools.
