An interactive video jury trial was held Thursday in Seventh District Court in the case of Tyrone Demetrius Boswell.
The 21-year-old St. Paul man has been in the Otter Tail County Jail in Fergus Falls since July 27 for a felony firearms violation.
According to the amended complaint, a trooper for the Minnesota State Patrol responded to a report of a pedestrian on Interstate 94 on the morning of July near the State Highway 210 exchange.
When the trooper stopped the vehicle four occupants, including the defendant, exited it. The vehicle had a flat tire and a damaged rim. The trooper said he thought the group was preparing to leave without picking up some trash belonging to them so he began to write down information about the defendant.
After running the plates it was discovered the vehicle had been carjacked with a knife.
The trooper drew his firearm and called for additional law enforcement.
A search was made of the defendant’s vehicle and a loaded 9mm handgun was found along with an empty Remington magazine, a folding knife, a 12-gauge shotgun and a scoped rifle.
A check with the Minneapolis Police Department confirmed five Black individuals had taken the vehicle at knifepoint.
All of the individuals at the scene denied knowing the vehicle was stolen. Thari Williams, who had exited the vehicle from the driver’s door, was identified by one of the group as the driver. Williams denied the allegation and said he just stopped by to aid in the flat tire. The vehicle he had arrived in had left when the state trooper arrived. Another occupant of the vehicle said they had borrowed the car from a Hispanic male whose name they did not know.
Boswell was convicted of first-degree aggravated robbery in 2019 and is prohibited from possessing firearms.
The trial is being conducted before Judge Sharon Grewell Benson.
If convicted of the charge Boswell faces a maximum prison sentence of 15 years and/or a $30,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.