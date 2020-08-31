A 2019 Chevy Express eastbound on I-94 west of U.S. Highway 210 left the road and crashed into a median early Friday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 42-year-old Cyprian Onchiri Kambuuni was transported to Lake Region Healthcare with nonlife-threatening injuries. Kambuuni was not belted at the time of the crash.

Assisting at the crash site was the Fergus Falls Police Department.

