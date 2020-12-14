An uncooperative shoplifter was reported fleeing across the Fergus Falls Walmart parking lot Thursday.
The shoplifter was arrested and charged with a gross misdemeanor. The Fergus Falls Police Department was unable to book the woman into the Otter Tail County Jail due to injuries she had from an accident on Wednesday.
