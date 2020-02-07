At 6:31 p.m. Thursday the sheriff’s office received a report of a vehicle off the road on County Highway 75, 2 miles north of U.S. Highway 10 in Bluffton Township.
The occupant of the vehicle was unable to tell the deputy answering the call who the vehicle belonged to. He also told the deputy he had lost the ignition key. The deputy noted the ignition appeared to have been damaged and observed a screwdriver on the floor of the vehicle.
The deputy had the driver exit the vehicle and sit in the rear of his squad car because he had no coat and was only wearing a T-shirt and jeans.
The deputy was given permission to search the vehicle and in the process found a purse and some financial cards. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was able to give the deputy a phone number for the owner of the property and that person confirmed the driver had permission to use the vehicle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.