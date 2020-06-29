Joshua Seals, a 44-year-old rural Underwood man, was transported to Fargo via helicopter with unknown injuries after being forced to put his motorcycle on its side to avoid colliding with a vehicle driven by a 67-year-old woman.

The accident happened at noon on County Highway 1, 7 miles north of Battle Lake when the female driver pulled out in front of Seals’ 2003 Harley-Davidson. 

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Battle Lake Rescue and Ringdahl Ambulance.

