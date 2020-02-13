A 23-year-old Fergus Falls woman escaped injury Tuesday when her vehicle rolled over on County Highway 35 near Norway Lake Road two miles north of Underwood.

Katelynn Anderson slowed down to avoid a deer in the roadway and while doing so hit a patch of ice, causing her to lose control. 

The vehicle came to rest in a slough in approximately three feet of water. Members of the Underwood Fire Department were able to assist Anderson’s escape from the vehicle.

The accident was reported at 7:01 p.m.

