A search was carried out Wednesday in the Underwood area after a 13-year-old girl left her home without permission.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was alerted at 8:25 p.m. Five deputies, a drone and the Underwood Fire Department were deployed in the following search.
The search was unsuccessful but at approximately 3 a.m. Thursday the missing juvenile turned up and was returned home to her family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.