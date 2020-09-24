A search was carried out Wednesday in the Underwood area after a 13-year-old girl left her home without permission. 

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was alerted at 8:25 p.m. Five deputies, a drone and the Underwood Fire Department were deployed in the following search. 

The search was unsuccessful but at approximately 3 a.m. Thursday the missing juvenile turned up and was returned home to her family.

